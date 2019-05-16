Mears wins £46m heating deal

The new contract should ensure that all Longurst homes are suitably heated

Under the contract, housing maintenance contractor Mears will provide gas repair, servicing and installations to more than 18,000 properties, including commercial as well as domestic premises.

The work will include emergency repairs to hot water and heating systems as well as boiler replacement work.

Mears Housing chief operating officer Colin Middlemas said: “This deal with one of the largest housing providers in the Midlands and East of England is the start of what will be a fantastic partnership. Combining Mears’ 30 year experience delivering housing services to local authorities and housing associations; and Longhurst Group’s vision to improve the lives of all tenants, we know we can deliver the best for all of our customers.”

Longhurst Group director Mark Rogers added: “Mears are closely aligned to our vision to improve the lives of our customers and, throughout the tender process, demonstrated a clear understanding of our group’s values, while also scoring highly for value for money.

“The new contract, which will start in July and is up to 10 years, covers all our heating repairs, servicing and new installations. The new service will be focused on our customers and responsive to their varying needs.”