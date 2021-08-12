Mecalac adds open cab option to MDX site dumpers

The ROPS version of the Mecalac 6MDX

Mecalac’s six-tonne 6MDX and nine-tonne 9MDX site dumper models now come with the option of a ROPS (Roll-Over Protective Structure) foldable roll bar instead of a more expensive full safety cabin.

The second change concerns the availability of hydrostatic transmission as an option, instead of a mechanical transmission with fixed gear ratios. Aside from not having to shift gear, this has the added benefit of providing responsive dynamic braking, Mecalac says.

Those thinking about going for the cheaper roll bar option rather than the full safety cab should perhaps first watch the video below.

You are still likely to be safer with the full cab option, however, as the video below demonstrates.

