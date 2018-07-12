Mecalac takes over Pichon wheeled loaders

Pichon will is stopping production of wheeled loaders to concentrate on its core business of agricultural machines for moving and spreading of liquid and solid materials.

Mecalac will take over production from January 2019, after an engine upgrade to EU emissions standard Stage V, and distribute them under the Mecalac brand through its dealer network.

The range of six loaders, from 26 to 75 hp, will complement Mecalac’s existing range of wheel loaders, manufactured at its Mecalac Baumaschinen factory in Germany. The Pichon deal makes Mecalac one of the largest suppliers of compact wheeled loaders in the market.

Under the deal, the Mecalac-made (former) Pichon loaders will also be sold by Pichon, with Pichon branding, to the agriculture sector.