Mecalac UK gets new general manager

Heath Davies

The new general manager of Mecalac Construction Equipment UK is Heath Davies, who joins form aerospace component manufacturer Meggit, where he was transformation programme manager.

He has previously worked for Jaguar Land Rover, Radical Sports Cars, Timet UK and Trelleborg.

Heath Davies takes over from Juergen Kreienbaum, who had only joined in August 2020.

Mecalac Groupe operations chief Eric Lepine said: “With significant experience, both in the UK and internationally, we’re looking forward to welcoming Heath on board. His expertise in the deployment of industrial tools such as Lean, Kaizen and SMED has driven highly positive results for numerous companies... Heath’s experience will help us take the business to the next level.”

Heath Davies said: “Mecalac is a brand renowned across the world for delivering exceptional product quality, pioneering design and an unwavering commitment to innovation. I’m looking forward to joining the talented team at such an important time – both for the business and the compact equipment market as a whole.

“Having spent more than 35 years working with companies in the UK and further afield, I intend to bring this insight and expertise to Mecalac. With significant demand in the construction sector for high-quality equipment, I see great potential in Mecalac’s product portfolio and aim to establish a strategic plan to drive an even stronger market position.”

