Mecalac unveils cabbed dumpers

Demand from safety-conscious UK construction contractors is behind the launch of the new Mecalac 6MDX and 9MDX site dumpers with full cabs, on show for the first time this week at the Intermat trade fair in Paris.

The new machines have Benford and Terex heritage but are the first fruits of collaboration between Mecalac, the new the French owners, and the Coventry factory that it bought from Terex little more than a year ago.

The six-tonne 6MDX and nine-tonne 9MDX dumpers on show at Intermat this week are the very first units out of the factory and only just made it to Paris with days to spare. The aim is to begin deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Customers in the UK will have a chance to get up close to them at a dealer event planned by Mecalac in May.

Intermat 2018 is a significant event for Mecalac, which through the 2017 acquisition of Terex GB has doubled in size in the past year. It took the opportunity of the Paris trade fair to signal its rising up the ranks of international manufacturers of construction machinery with one of the biggest, loudest and most confident displays at the show.

Other new machines on the Mecalac stand included the E12, its first 100% electric excavator, which promises an eight-hour working shift between 6-7 hour charges.

While electric excavators are interesting to the UK market, improved safety on site dumpers, with full cabs, has been shown time and again to be literally a matter of life and death.

Mecalac product managers in Coventry says that while under Terex ownership they would doubtless also have responded to prevailing market trends and added cabs to the larger dumper models, the investment commitment from Mecalac, and contribution of the Frencg product design team, has results in something rather more stylish and less boxy than might otherwise have resulted. Features include 180 degree skip rotation, LED work lights, cast metal rear shield, forward cameras and sensors. If the driver fails to put on his/her seat belt, a green light flashes on top.

Sales prices have yet to be determined.

