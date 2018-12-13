Melbourne rail project draws international interest

More than 100 local and global businesses have registered their interest, said the government of the state of Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews joined minister for transport infrastructure Jacinta Allan to announce the outcomes of the Registration of Interest (ROI) process for the link, which will run from the central business distruct CBD to Melbourne Airport.

Over the past four months, Rail Projects Victoria has tested market interest from across the professional disciplines needed to deliver the project, including design, engineering, construction and finance. “More than 100 high-calibre local and global organisations are keen to be part of this iconic project,” said the government.

It will now assess which organisations have the capability to make the project a reality and begin gauging the interest of potential private sector investors and operators.

Production of the full business case is now under way, with the project set to begin construction by 2022.

Aurecon Jacobs Mott MacDonald Joint Venture (AJM JV) has been appointed as a technical advisor and KPMG has been appointed as a commercial advisor for the Melbourne Airport Rail Link.