Membership of Scotland’s coronavirus forum grows

CIOB's Eddie Tuttle says the CICV Forum has demonstrated its effectiveness in a very short space of time

The forum was set up in early March 2020 in response to the urgent Covid-19 threat to people and business. Forum priorities include lobbying the Scottish government to influence policy and to push for positive action, and to give expert focus to sector issues including commercial, employment, planning for the future, skills, and health and safety.

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, the Finishes and Interiors Sector, the Scottish Plant Owners Association, the Construction Plant-hire Association and the Association for Consultancy & Engineering are the latest organisations to join the Forum, taking the total number of full members to 22. In addition, some 26 other organisations are now represented on the forum’s seven sub-groups, which help shape guidance and support on aspects such as employment, health and safety, skills, client liaison and future planning.

“In a very short space of time the CICV Forum has demonstrated its effectiveness," said Eddie Tuttle, director of policy, research and public affairs at the CIOB. He added that CIOB is very keen to be able to play its part in supporting the industry at this trying time.

A total of 78 individuals are now involved with the CICV, representing 48 different official construction bodies from across Scotland and beyond, including government agencies, private companies, professional services firms and training organisations.

The Forum is chaired by Alan Wilson, the managing director of Select, Scotland’s trade association for electrical contractors. “The forum has been delighted with the speed, willingness and efficiency with which agencies and individuals have contributed their experience and expertise in the wider interests of the industry," he said.

Early tasks for the forum have included work on clarifying conflicting information for the sector and issuing guidance for companies, clients and employees.

Stephanie Lowe, head of employment services at forum member SNIPEF, said: “It is no surprise that the CICV Forum continues to attract such influential support, since the work it has done to back the industry since it was established has been quite remarkable.”

Ian Cuthbert, programme manager for the Energy Saving Trust, added: “The growth of the CICV Forum is a classic illustration of just what can be achieved if the many disparate elements of our vital construction industry work together for the good of the sector as a whole.”

Anne Galbraith, CEO of the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust, said: “A great deal of talent and expertise has been assembled in a very short time in response to an unprecedented emergency and it is clear that the CICV Forum is reacting in a cohesive and considered manner. I think we can expect more good work from this body.”

Representatives from the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT) and the Scottish Building Contract Committee are involved in the commercial sub-group.

The skills sub-group now includes members from Construction Scotland Innovation Centre, Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust, Skills Development Scotland and the Construction Industry Training Board.

Input to the health & safety sub-group comes from the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists & Construction Industry Council, Building Safety Group, McConnell, Hardies, Fisher Group and ISG Construction.

Contributing to the future planning sub-group are the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Construction Scotland Innovation Centre, Specialist Engineering Contractors’ Group Scotland, the Scottish Government, the Scottish Futures Trust, Gardiner & Theobald, James Frew, Hardies, Interserve and Currie Brown.

The communications sub-group has input from staff members from Blueprint Media and the Construction Scotland Innovation Centre.

A new clients sub-group has also been created, helmed by experienced arbitrator and adjudicator Len Bunton of Bunton Consulting. The group also includes representatives from the Society of Construction & Quantity Surveyors, Scottish Property Federation, NHS, SFHA, SFT and Gardiner & Theobald LLP.

The employment group is currently made up of full forum members.

Members of the forum include Select, SNIPEF, the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA - Scotland), the Lift & Escalator Industry Association, the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) Scotland, the Scottish Building Federation, the Federation of Master Builders, the Scaffolding Association, the Stone Federation, the National Federation of Roofing Contractors, the Electrical Distributors’ Association, the Builders Merchants Federation, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, the Scottish Contractors Group and the British Constructional Steelwork Association.

