Mental health schemes add £15m to Kier’s books

The largest of the three contracts is a £6m refurbishment programme at Royal Cornhill hospital in Aberdeen and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Kier has also been appointed to develop the designs for a £4.8m extension and refurbishment programme for the existing facility at Rowanbank Clinic, part of Stobhill hospital in Glasgow.

The third contract is to design, build and commission a £3.7m national secure adolescent inpatient service (NSAIS) in Irvine.

These latest wins build on a number of healthcare projects that Kier is currently delivering, including a new elective care facility at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank as well as carrying out backlog maintenance work and ward refurbishments with NHS Grampian at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for NHS Highland and at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock and Glasgow Royal Infirmary for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Brian McQuade, managing director for Kier Construction Scotland, said: “These latest wins demonstrate significant investment in the area of mental health by Scottish government and we look forward to working closely with NHS Grampian, Greater Glasgow & Clyde and Ayrshire & Arran to deliver these enhanced facilities. Not only will these excellent new amenities benefit the patients, they will also lead to job creation and training opportunities, helping to support both the local and Scottish economies.”

Kier is one of five principal supply chain partners on the NHS’ £600m Health Facilities Scotland framework for capital development in Scotland.