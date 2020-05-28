Mentors wanted for young piling specialists

FPS chair Steve Hadley of Central Piling

The FPS mentoring scheme is part of a bigger plan to encourage wider participation and retention in the industry and to engage with students looking for career direction.

FPS chair Steve Hadley also hopes that it will help to increase the numbers of underrepresented demographics, including women and those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, and their subsequent retention.

The FPS is seeking mentors from across piling, foundations and geotechnical industry to volunteer their time for the scheme. It also welcomes potential mentors who have recently retired but are willing to assist the next generation.

Typical mentees for the scheme include: students at university that have expressed an interest in the sector and graduate engineers looking to get chartered but lack the necessary guidance and support within their organisations. However, more experienced workers and site operatives will also be considered eligible if they feel they can benefit from some outside encouragement or support.

“Making piling, the geotechnical sector and wider construction industry more attractive as a career, as well retaining those already within the sectors, is a core aim of the FPS,” Steve Hadley said. “Inspiring those expressing an interest in the construction and the geotechnical sectors is key and can be supported best by those ‘mentors’ that can communicate the opportunities and career rewards to all, including currently under-represented groups such as women, LGBTQ and BAME communities, and concurrently even have a positive impact the ever-present and growing issue of skills shortages.”

The mentoring scheme has been developed by Steve Hadley, who is also managing director of Central Piling, and Ebenezer Adenmosun, owner and managing director of geotechnical consultant Geofirma.

Ebenezer Adenmosun said: “The mentee being able to identify with the mentor is crucial to the schemes success. Therefore, we need a diverse pool of experienced people to call upon.”

Once a group of mentors has been set up and received some training, the FPS will then put out the call for mentees to pair with them. The scheme is intended to compliment internship programmes and peer networking programmes also being considered by the federation

Those in the sector interested in becoming mentors or seeking more information are asked to email Steve Hadley, fps@fps.org.uk

