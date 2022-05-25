MEP consultant guns for growth

Left to right are B&W's Craig England, Scott Wilson, Karl Snowball and Jonathan Robinson-Hoare

Black & White Engineering is a privately-owned consultancy offering mechanical, electrical and public health (MEP) design and consultancy services to the construction industry worldwide.

It was set up in 2014 by Mick Cairns, who runs the company as chief executive from Dubai and remains sole owner. Today it has offices in Abu Dhabi, Baku, Dubai, Manila, New Delhi, Paris, Perth and Singapore as well as UK offices in Newcastle, Edinburgh and London.

In the last 12 months, it has grown its UK and Europe headcount by 83% – it now has 84 staff in the UK and 308 globally.

Black & White Engineering (B&W) has now announced a tranche of promotion at its UK office to promote further growth.

Scott Wilson, previously UK head of sustainability at B&W, becomes UK and Europe regional head of sustainability.

Charlie Bater, Karl Snowball and Grant Dalgleish are promoted from associate directors to technical directors.

Jonathan Robinson-Hoare and Craig England step up from principal engineer roles to become associate directors.

Steven Horn, UK & Europe director at B&W Engineering, said: “As we embark on our next stage of growth, we are focused on further expansion into Europe, where we’re planning to win more projects and work even more closely with all of our clients. We’ve got an incredibly dedicated and highly skilled team that we not only continue to retain but develop and grow through a culture of excellence in people, design and service.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk