Merchant sales hit new heights

Busier than ever...

Builders’ merchant sales in the second quarter of 2021 were 20.3% higher, by value, than in Q2 2019 and 96.0% higher than during the locked-down Q2 of 20202.

The point of sale data is gathered for the Builders Merchants Federation’s Builders Merchants Building Index (BMBI).

The latest BMBI report shows that all categories sold more in Q2 2021 compared with the same period in both of last two years.

Sales were also up compared to the previous quarter. Sales in Q2 2021 were 24.1% higher than in Q1, with two less trading days in Q2. Average sales a day in Q2 were 28.1% higher than in Q1.

In Q2 2021, four categories had their best-ever quarterly sales in since the BMBI started in July 2014. These were Timber & Joinery Products, Ironmongery, Heavy Building Materials and Landscaping.

Comparing Q2 2021 with the same quarter two years ago, the two strongest performers, Landscaping (+48.3%) and Timber & Joinery Products (+41.3%), drove the overall increase. Sales increases were recorded in all categories, with the largest product category, Heavy Building Materials, up by +11.8%. Other categories recorded smaller increases, including Plumbing Heating & Electrical (+3.2%), Decorating (+1.7%) and Kitchens & Bathrooms (+1.5%).

Builders Merchants Federation chief executive John Newcomb said: “This quarter’s results reflect both the strength of the current market and the vital role of builders merchants in the supply chain. With high global demand and UK workloads continuing at extremely high levels, merchants have done a fantastic job managing product demand and supply. The challenges faced in the first half of the year are likely to continue and the building materials supply chain will be working closely with customers to keep projects on track.”

