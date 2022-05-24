Merck to invest €440m in Irish projects

Merck will will increase its manufacturing capacity in Carrigtwohill

It will increase its membrane manufacturing capacity in Carrigtwohill and build a new manufacturing facility at Blarney Business Park. The investment, which is the largest in a single site ever for Merck’s Life Science business sector, is expecting to create more than 370 permanent jobs by the end of 2027.

“This €440 million expansion of our Cork site, together with other major investments worldwide, will further enhance the value that Merck can deliver to customers throughout the development and production of their specialised medicines, vaccines and diagnostics,” said Belén Garijo, chair of the executive board and CEO of Merck.

“Ireland is central to our strategy to drive long-term growth and expand our global leadership position in Life Science,” said Matthias Heinzel, member of the executive board of Merck and CEO Life Science. “The investment in Cork is the biggest site investment in the history of our Life Science business and will accelerate the delivery of the critical products, technologies and services our customers need to fight the world’s toughest health challenges, including Covid-19.”

At Blarney Business Park, Merck is going to build a new filtration manufacturing facility for almost €150m. Once fully operational, it will increase the company’s global manufacturing capacity and supply customers producing both traditional and novel treatments and therapeutics.

With the more than €290 million expansion in Carrigtwohill, Merck is adding a manufacturing facility for the immersion casting of membranes. These membranes support novel and gene therapies, as well as applications like virus sterilisation.

