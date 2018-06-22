Metal decking qualification returns

First candidates were: Viorel Caldare and Callum Gowland from Durham Complete Decking, with MD Glen McDonald; and Damien Nixon, David Holt, Stephen Dey, Dean Craster and Peter Bland from Northern Steel Decking, with manager Carl Baxter

The UK Metal Decking Association (UKMDA) set up the NVQ scheme after the withdrawal of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) back in 2013.

UKMDA developed the national occupational standard with the support of Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

The qualification enables holders to obtain a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) blue skilled worker card in metal decking and stud welding.

The first seven candidates were awarded their certificates earlier this month.

UKMDA secretary Tony Seddon said: “This is massive news for the construction industry. There’s been a huge hole in the metal decking and studwelding training sector for almost half a decade now and we are thrilled to have developed this excellent formal qualification, which sets a new standard for those working in this busy sector. It’s now up to the construction industry to get behind the NVQ, with support from UKMDA and CITB.”