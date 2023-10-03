Metso acquires Chesterfield controls firm

Tedd makes control systems for quarrying machinery

Chesterfield-based Tedd Engineering has made electronic control systems for heavy machinery for more than 30 years, primarily focusing on the aggregates business. It has 70 employees and tuned over £15m last year.

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of the year. Purchase price was not disclosed.

Markku Simula, president of Metso’s aggregates business area, said: “The acquisition clearly strengthens our capabilities to utilise digitalisation and automation in our mobile equipment business and especially in the aftermarket. We are committed to serving all of Tedd Engineering’s current customers as well as developing new solutions for them. The current Tedd Engineering customers will see the continuation of their business and future investments.”

He added: “Beyond Metso’s own mobile products, Tedd Engineering will offer new opportunities for the automation aftermarket business, including control system upgrades, digital solutions, and remote monitoring. Tedd Engineering has been a trusted automation supplier for Metso’s McCloskey brand already for several years and coming together will give us new opportunities to speed up our electrification and digitalisation programs.”

Tedd chief executive Richard Hooper said: “Metso is one of the leaders in its field, and deepening our already long-standing co-operation by joining them is a very good next step for Tedd Engineering. I am sure that by broadening the scope of our advanced control systems more widely throughout their portfolio, we can enhance the already excellent digital and automation offering to their customers.”

