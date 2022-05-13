MHM expands into Scotland

From its headquarters in Port Talbot, the company is now operational across nine locations, having most recently acquired space near Glasgow.

MHM Group was launched in 2010 as a small family business. It has grown to supply power generation, fluid storage, site lighting, solar and hybrid technology and a range of accessories to the construction and plant hire sectors across the UK and Ireland.

Its new Scottish venture will be overseen by Scottish regional business development manager Mike Grant. “I am delighted that the opportunity has arisen and this expansion into Scotland is only the beginning,” he said. “We have big plans to continue the development of MHM’s presence regionally and are hugely encouraged by the warm welcome we have already been given by the business community here.”

MHM Group has set ambitious targets to cut its own emissions and be carbon neutral by 2030. It is developing its range of eco-friendly products, with more than 30% of equipment currently available being solar or hybrid-powered.

MHM Group’s expansion has been led by managing director, Mat Llewellyn, who said: "We are thrilled to have a new depot in Scotland as part of our ambitious growth plans, and as we move forward, this additional space will allow MHM Group to increase capacity and enhance our service offering around the UK even further.

“As part of our comprehensive approach to a greener future, the depot will also be crucial in helping us reach other parts of Scotland more quickly with our Eco range – the hope being we can help reduce carbon footprint in the hire and construction sector regionally here too.

“We will also ensure that both our new equipment for sale and our hire fleet become even more sustainable, enabling us as to offer a wider range of solutions for eliminating harmful carbon emissions by the hire and construction sectors.

“We’re really excited to see the business continue to innovate and develop as we demonstrate to the industry our ever-growing efforts in eco-leadership.”

MHM Group has also become a new member of the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA), a trade group with over 250 member organisations.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk