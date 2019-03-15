TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Fri March 15 2019

Mi-Space secures Cornwall housing framework

5 hours Cornwall Council has selected Mi-space Living as its sole contractor to design and build housing developments above £2m across the county, through its housing framework.

Mi-space director Ian Farrell
Mi-space director Ian Farrell

Mi-space Living, part of the Midas Group, hopes to generate more than £30m in revenue through the Cornwall Council Construction Framework over the next four years. It already has three housing projects in the pipeline.

Mi-space director Ian Farrell said: “We are really pleased to have been chosen as Cornwall Council’s strategic partner on the framework. This reflects the strong relationship we’ve developed in recent years, having worked with the authority on a number of schemes.

“This framework is also available for use by other local authorities and housing associations, and we welcome the opportunity to also deliver to them our industry leading customer service and performance.”

