Mi-Space secures Cornwall housing framework

Mi-space director Ian Farrell

Mi-space Living, part of the Midas Group, hopes to generate more than £30m in revenue through the Cornwall Council Construction Framework over the next four years. It already has three housing projects in the pipeline.

Mi-space director Ian Farrell said: “We are really pleased to have been chosen as Cornwall Council’s strategic partner on the framework. This reflects the strong relationship we’ve developed in recent years, having worked with the authority on a number of schemes.

“This framework is also available for use by other local authorities and housing associations, and we welcome the opportunity to also deliver to them our industry leading customer service and performance.”