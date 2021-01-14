Mick George buys UK’s first Doosan DL-7 loaders

One of Mick George's new DL420-7 wheeled loaders

Mick George has bought four DL420-7 models, two DL580-5s and a DL300-5. They are all now working at quarries within the Mick George Group.

A further DL320-7 wheeled loader is also expected to arrive this month.

The new machines have been supplied by Leicester-based Pioneer Plant, the new Doosan dealer for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and South Lincolnshire.

The purchase followed a demonstration of the DL580-5 at Mick George’s limestone quarry in Wakerley, Northamptonshire.

Quarry manager Michael Plant recalls: “In the four days we had the demo machine it proved to be good on fuel, comfortable for the operators and kept up with the crushing plants and loading lorries. We knew from then, that if we were to purchase two DL580-5 models, the company would be able to save on costs in the quarry, replacing the three smaller wheel loaders the company previously used to keep up with the demand.

“The excellent performance of the demo machine and the fact that all the Doosan wheel loaders could be supplied very quickly and put to work immediately, made it an easy decision to buy the Doosan machines. At the Mick George Group, we are always busy, so we need wheel loaders we can rely on to help keep up with the high demand and reduce the cost of having to hire in.”

The DL580-5 machines are still at Wakerley; the DL420-7 loaders have gone into operation at the Waterbeach and Mitchell Hill quarries in Cambridgeshire, the Ringstead Grange quarry in Northamptonshire and at the Crimplesham quarry in Norfolk. The DL300-5 is working alongside the DL420-7 at Crimplesham.

Michael Plant added: “Since receiving the machines and putting them to work across the group, all feedback coming from the operators has been positive – they believe they have speeded up loading times of HGV vehicles, they are burning less fuel and the traction the machines put into the ground has stopped wheel spinning which is going to save us money on tyres by increasing their life span on the machines.”

