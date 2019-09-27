Mick George lands Leicester Uni earthworks

Seven new towers will be built at Freemen’s Common

Engie is replacing old halls of residence at the University of Leicester with seven blocks to house 1,164 students. It is also building a multi-storey car park and a 9,000m2 Teaching & Learning Centre as part of the same contract.

Following the demolition of existing student halls earlier this year, Mick George is preparing to start earthworks for the scheme.

Managing director Michael George said: “We have delivered contracting services for several similar higher educational projects, all of which have played an integral part in improving the experience for students at the respective universities. We’re certain that will be no different on this occasion.”

It is anticipated that the overall project will take three years to complete.

