Microsoft chief joins Costain

Matthew Higham joins Costain on 1st December 2021 from Microsoft, where he was chief digital officer for the UK.

At Microsoft he advised customers on adapting their business models to maximise the benefit of digital technology.

Costain chief executive Alex Vaughan said: “He brings an impressive track record and his experience will enable us to accelerate the integration of digital technology in every solution we deliver to our clients, helping to maximise the productivity and efficiency of our nation’s infrastructure.”

Matthew Higham said: “Harnessing the power of technology to drive the shift needed in business operations for sustainable economic growth while empowering people to tackle some of the challenges ahead of us, is the key to future success. I’m looking forward to ensuring that digital is at the forefront of Costain’s service offering to our customers.”

