Midas bags a pair of Jag showrooms

Harwoods' new showroom in Brighton is set to open at the end of the year

In the Cribbs Causeway area of Bristol, Midas is building a £12.4m Jaguar Land Rover showroom, design by SRA Architect for car dealer Sytner JLR.

Midas Construction has also won the tender for a £10m Jaguar Land Rover showroom on Crowhurst Road in Brighton for dealer Harwoods. This facility, set to be complete by December 2019, has been designed by HNW Architects.

Of the Brighton project, southern divisional director Peter Whitmore said: “We are delighted to be working with Harwoods again, creating this new dealership for Brighton following the recent successful completion of their Edenbridge facility in Kent. Being awarded this second project is reflective of our vision to be leaders in customer service and continues our expansion across the south and southeast regions, by delivering repeat business for valued customers.”

Midas is currently carrying out a range of projects across the commercial, retail, education and residential sectors, including completing a £6.5 million office development in Guildford as well as a major £30 million student accommodation development in Southampton which, when finished, will provide living space for 527 students.