Midas welcomes returning ops director

Midas Construction has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of an operations director for its Southern division.

Richard Ellis rejoins Midas after nine years away and will be based at the Southern division’s office in Southampton.

He previously worked for the company between 2002 and 2009 but then went to Interserve Construction, where he was initially southwest regional director and subsequently UK operations director for regional building until his departure in summer 2017.

His return comes after Midas Construction recently started on the £30m Cumberland House student residential scheme in Southampton and the £6.5m River Works office development in Guildford.

Peter Whitmore, Midas Construction divisional director for the southern region, said: “We are delighted and very fortunate to have Richard back with Midas, bringing with him extensive industry knowledge and experience. It is an exciting point in the continued growth in the south and southeast of England for Midas Group, with two major schemes just under way and significant public and private sector framework agreements in place providing the potential for a strong pipeline of activity.”

Mr Ellis said: “It feels good to be back with Midas, especially so at a time of real opportunity for the group and demonstrable success for its vision of building long term relationships through delivering excellent customer service and performance.”