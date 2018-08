CGI of the new student accomodation development in Swansea

The development will provide accommodation for more than 500 students, varying from studios to multi-level cluster apartments. The waterfront site is currently a car park on Kings Road in Swansea.

The building has been designed by ECE Westworks; the client is Crown Student Living, which procured the construction contract through WPC Swansea.

Midas is expected to complete in time for a September 2020 opening.