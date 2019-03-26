Middle East developer targets the UK

Sobha Realty chairman PNC Menon

Sobha Realty plans to list on the London Stock Exchange to develop a presence in the UK market. The London office will also be used to target international sales for the company’s residential developments in the Persian Gulf.

The company is owned by Puthan Neduvakkatt Chenthamaraksha (PNC) Menon, who was born in India and started up a decorating and fit-out business in Oman in the 1970s. In the 1980s he worked on the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and the Al Bustan Palace Hotel.

Today he has developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Brunei and India.

Launching on the 30th April 2019, the new Sobha Global Studio on London’s Park Lane will have a marketing suite to promote Sobha Hartland, the group’s flagship Dubai development, and provide a London office for PNC Menon when he visits the UK. Sobha Hartland is a £3bn development of 5,000 apartments and 358 villas and townhouses, fronting onto Dubai Canal.