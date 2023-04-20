Midlands house-builder spreads into commercial sector

Pictured on site are (left to right) Horgan Homes founder John Horgan, director Sophie Horgan and site manager Julian Jones

Horgan Homes has launched Horgan Commercial after securing planning permission to build 16 industrial units for sale on land off Buntsford Drive in Bromsgrove. It has further land deals for more commercial developments in the pipeline, it says.

The expansion into the commercial sector has been underpinned by a move to new offices at the Lydiate Ash Business Park in Bromsgrove from its previous headquarters in Dudley.

The construction firm has concentrated on residential developments in the Midlands since its inception more than 30 years ago, latterly focusing on bespoke developments of homes in the £1m+ category.

But the latest development signals a new era for the Horgan brand, said director Sophie Horgan.

“The commercial arm of the business will bring together our construction expertise, reputation for excellence and established supply chain to deliver high quality industrial facilities across the Midlands. Demand for commercial property is high and we know that we can translate our skills in the residential sector to this market and deliver quality developments for the commercial sector.

“This is an exciting move for us and we’re looking forward to this new phase as we build on the success of the last 30 years.”

