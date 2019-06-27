Midlothian approves regeneration plans

Newtongrange will have a new village square, community hub and homes

The masterplans are for Newtongrange centre and Stobhill and Lady Victoria business centre. They will be used to inform the future land uses in the areas and will be taken into account when future planning applications are considered.

The Newtongrange masterplan includes community facilities, retail units and housing focused round a new village square. It also covers improved links to the mining museum and Newtongrange Station.

The Stobhill and Lady Victoria masterplans build on the heritage of the mining museum by offering tourism-focused commercial and shopping space. Any retail use will complement but not compete with shops in Newtongrange centre, said the council. The masterplans include various types of housing and there are green spaces with pedestrian and cycling routes to the village centre, station and wider area.