Midlothian tenders housing scheme

It is seeking to appoint an experienced building contractor to enter into a two- stage procurement agreement to build the houses and the new-bed intermediate/extra-care facility on the site of the former Dalkeith High School.

The council expects to invite five bidders to tender for the 24-month contract.

Various conditions have been set for bidders, including that they will be required to have an average yearly turnover of a minimum of £5m in the business area covered by the contract for the last three years. They will be required to provide three examples of works carried out in the past five years that demonstrate that they have the relevant experience to deliver the work. Details of the team will have to be outlined along with details of why they are considered most suitable to work with the project team, giving examples of experience and capability. The submission also needs to give details about the supply chain.