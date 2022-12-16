Milestone lands £250m Central Beds highways

Milestone Infrastructure starts an initial seven-year term in April 2023. The option of a further three years extension would take total contract value to £250m.

Ringway Jacobs’ contract expires on 31st March 2023.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, executive member for community services, said: “We engaged with over 30 companies and there was strong interest from potential bidders who wanted to work with us and shared our ambition. We were impressed with Milestone Infrastructure as they provided a strong and good value tender, and we look forward to working with them from April 2023. We are confident this new relationship will enable us to deliver more schemes on the network.”

Milestone Infrastructure operations director Matthew Riches said: “Ultimately, our goal is to deliver safer, greener highways for Central Bedfordshire while making a positive difference to the local communities.”

Milestone Infrastructure was previously Skanska Highways until its acquisition by M Group Services in November 2021.

