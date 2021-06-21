Milestone reached for planned Aberdeen highway

Berryden Road and nearby roads are operating beyond capacity

Transport Scotland is writing to people and organisations that took part in a public local inquiry in February regarding the compulsory purchase order to inform them of the decision, which permits the council to acquire the land required for the improvements.

The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project involves widening the existing road and junction improvements between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road, and the construction of a new section of road between Ashgrove Road and Kittybrewster roundabout adding more than 1.7miles of additional lane capacity in total. The improved section of road would have traffic light junctions instead of roundabouts, except for the Kittybrewster/St Machar roundabout, which will remain.

Once complete, the project will provide more than 10 new pedestrian crossings, about one mile of additional pavements, and more than two miles of new cycle tracks, all aimed at encouraging people to walk and cycle more.

Last August, planning permission was given for formation of a section of the road with associated footways, cycle tracks, street lighting, drainage, landscaping, earthworks and associated works for the section from Kittybrewster/St Machar roundabout to Ashgrove Road.

The project is regarded as a major upgrade to the city’s roads network, as Berryden Road and nearby roads operate beyond capacity leading to significant congestion and delays, particularly at peak times.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, transport spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the Berryden Corridor Improvement Project and is a significant step forward.

“This project which will help journey time reliability, relieve congestion, and improve infrastructure for walking and cycling, and is part of a wider scheme for improving the roads network across the city. I look forward to the next stage of the project.”

A timescale for the construction of the Berryden Corridor Improvement Project is due to be considered at a committee meeting in August.

The submissions to the inquiry were supported by various assessments including those considering noise, flooding, ecology and heritage implications and proposals for mitigation. The submitted traffic modelling appraisal says the project will lead to increased traffic along the corridor however, there will be journey time reductions from 5% to 40% along the corridor at the busiest times of day. Across the wider local area radiating from the Corridor, the traffic modelling indicates numbers of vehicles queueing will be lower, with peak period queueing reduced by from 7% to 20%.

The improved road is designed to build on the benefits gained from the opening of Diamond Bridge, which has about 12,000 vehicles going over it daily, relieving congestion at the Bridge of the Don and the Haudagain roundabout.

The Berryden Corridor Improvement Project is one of several major capital projects being undertaken by ACC as part of a £1bn programme across the city. Other projects include the Diamond Bridge, the city bypass (AWPR B/T), the airport link road, the TECA complex, the Art Gallery, and the Music Hall.

