Milestone wins £1bn Suffolk highways deal

Suffolk county councillor Paul West , cabinet member for highways (left) and Milestone operations director Matthew Riches

Milestone has been handed a 20-year contract, starting on 1st October 2023, which will be worth in the region of £800m to £1bn.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “We wanted to find an organisation who could provide excellent services and value for our residents, while sharing our ambition and ideas to innovate in improving delivery of services, communicating more effectively with customers and sharing our commitment to reducing carbon use.

“Services related to our highways will in some way impact all those living, working or travelling in our county; this is why it was essential that we went through such a rigorous process to ensure we found the best possible fit for what we needed here in Suffolk.

“As we navigate mobilising the new contract over the coming months, we will continue delivering highways services for our residents which meet the standards and value for money we expect. I want to take this opportunity to thank the officers involved in successfully procuring and awarding this new contract, while continuing to keep our county safe and moving.”

Milestone operations director Matthew Riches said his company was “delighted” and “committed to maintaining the safest possible network”.

Milestone Infrastructure was created in 2021 when M Group Services (formerly Morrison) acquired Skanska Highways for £50m. In the past year it has renewed local authority highway maintenance contacts in Oxfordshire, Devon and Peterborough. Last week it signed a five-year extension with Hampshire County Council.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the end of Kier's 10-year run on Suffolk roads “comes after growing concern in the county about the Kier deal and criticism of the state of its roads”.

