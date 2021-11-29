Miller buys land for 200-home Edinburgh scheme

The purchase of the land is part of the first development phase at the West Craigs site, which has been master-planned by Bank of Scotland. The wider West Craigs development will initially provide up to 1,700 new homes, a new primary school, nursery, health centre and two new public parks. The land is on the western edge of the city, five miles from the city centre and close to Edinburgh Airport.

West Craigs Manor will provide 213 homes, comprising two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom family properties. Neil Gaffney, regional operations director for Miller Homes, said: “We are delighted to secure this new site, which marks a significant acquisition for Miller Homes and extends our well-established presence in a key location in the east of Scotland. As a company with its roots in Edinburgh and strong track record of creating new homes and communities here, our new development, West Craigs Manor, will allow us to continue to deliver a range of much-needed housing within a popular area of the city.”

David Morgan, land director at Miller Homes, added: “This purchase of land will allow us to further enhance what is already a thriving and vibrant community on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Demand for new housing in the area is incredibly high and West Craigs Manor will meet a real housing need through the delivery of a range of energy-efficient, modern homes, built to the highest standards.”

Darren Flynn, head of Scotland, corporate and institutional coverage at Bank of Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the ongoing transformation of Edinburgh’s largest development. “Miller Homes has been building houses for decades so it’s great to see the developer on site, ready to provide additional high quality, yet affordable, housing in the city. At Bank of Scotland, we’ll continue to support the West Craigs development as it advances its plans to make a positive impact on Edinburgh’s local economy.”

