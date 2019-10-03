Miller Homes creates COO role

Stewart Lynes

He was previously one of three divisional managing directors and before that operations director.

Stewart Lynes joined Miller Homes in 2008 as commercial director, became operations director in 2011 and managing director for Scotland in 2013. In 2018 he assumed responsibility for the north of England division as well as Scotland.

Chief executive Chris Endsor said: “Stewart has an excellent track record for Miller Homes both in Scotland and the north and we are delighted to appoint him to the new position of chief operating officer. Miller Homes has delivered a sustained period of strong financial performance matched by excellent customer service. Our enlarged executive leadership team is well positioned to build on this and deliver our strategic target of building 4,000 homes by 2021.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk