Miller recruits Redrow’s northern chief

Warren Thompson

Warren Thompson is expected to start with Miller Homes in early 2020, joining the company’s executive board and heading up the business in the northeast, northwest, Teesside and Yorkshire regions.

He joins Miller Homes from Redrow, where is a regional chief executive.

He will report to chief operating officer Stewart Lynes, who was previously northern managing director until his promotion last month to the newly created COO role.

Mr Lynes said: “We are delighted to appoint a candidate of Warren’s calibre and experience into this key role, which further strengthens our executive leadership team as we work towards our growth strategy. Miller Homes has performed extremely well in the north of England, with a 14% increase in completions in 2018 and Warren has the expertise to build on this and deliver further successes.”

