Million pound scaffolding

It is taking 52 weeks to put it all up

BMH Scaffolding, part of the Phoenix Brickwork group of companies, is putting up more than 1,000 tonnes of scaffolding at 18 storeys high for a residential and retail block.

The scaffolding element is scheduled to take 52 weeks of the overall 138-week construction plan.

BMH Scaffolding’s site manager, Kevin Mee, said “With a project of this size, it’s important to make a fast and efficient start. Our expert team of almost two dozen scaffolders is already delivering impressive progress in all areas, to make sure that multiple elevations are ready, in time for the next stages of construction.”

