Milton Keynes targets transport infrastructure upgrades

Milton Keynes Council will use WSP’s work to help define its mobility strategy. WSP’s plan will be aligned with investments in the Council’s local transport strategy over the next 10-15 years, as well as with longer-term changes in planning, housing and employment.

The WSP team will develop and prioritise transport infrastructure plans whilst supporting new technologies, including new forms of mass transit, shared vehicles, autonomous vehicles and walkable neighbourhoods. “With a focus on ‘future ready’, we will be ensuring that we embrace changes in externalities such as technology, community requirements and climate change to meet the needs of Milton Keynes Council’s infrastructure,” said Adrian Hames, project director at WSP.

The six-month project will expand on previous WSP’s work in the area including the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway study for the Department of Transport and the Transport Strategy Evidence Base for England’s Economic Heartland.