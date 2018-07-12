‘Mini TBM’ arrives on site in Melbourne

The TBM will dig a new section of the North Yarra Main Sewer. About 600m of the 100-year-old sewer need to be diverted to make way for the new road tunnels that will connect the West Gate Freeway to the port, CityLink and city.

Once launched, the mini TBM is expected to move 12m a day and excavate approximately 9,000m3 over the next year to build the new section of sewer.

At 3m in diameter, the mini machine is a fifth the size of the massive TBMs that will dig the West Gate Tunnel project’s twin road tunnels.

More than 1,500 people are already working on the West Gate Tunnel Project, with the workforce to grow to 6,000 at peak construction.