MIPIM postponed due to coronavirus

MIPIM is the annual jamboree for property developers that takes place over four days every year in Cannes on the French Riviera. It is also traditionally popular with local councillors as an opportunity to woo potential investors.

The 2020 event was all set to go ahead next week, 10-13 March. But just over the weekend, on 29th February, event organiser Reed MIDEM decided to rescheduled due to growing concerns related to the coronavirus (Covid-19).

MIPIM 2020 will now take place 2-5 June in Cannes.

“The well-being of our clients and staff is our priority. Given the evolving context, the best course of action is to postpone MIPIM to June,” said Reed MIDEM chief executive Paul Zilk.

