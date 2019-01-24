Mitcham moves into concrete production

The new plant can produce 70 cubic metres of concrete per hour

The new equipment includes a Mobile 70 wet concrete batching plant, three 50-tonne low-level cement silos and three 8x4 concrete truck mixers.

The investment will enable Mitcham Building Supplies to produce its own concrete in large quantities and fulfil several large contracts that it has won across the southeast.

The Mobile 70 concrete batching plant is designed to be a plug-and-play unit that can be up and running within 24 hours of arrival on site, says Utranazz. It can produce 70m3 of concrete per hour and has two separate conveyor belts to enable faster batching. One belt is used to weigh the aggregates while the other belt simultaneously feeds the single-shaft mixer.

Mitcham Building Supplies managing director Karl Whaid said: “Having our own concrete batching provision is a new avenue for us. Previously we supplied concrete using our fleet of volumetric mixers and a cement silo. However, we recently won a number of big contracts and now have a large order book for 2019, so the time was right for us to expand and be able to produce our own large-volume concrete.”