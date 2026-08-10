Mitie, Revera break ground on 400MWh BESS

The ground breaking ceremony at Windyhill

The project, targetting completion in early 2028, is being delivered in partnership with Revera Energy, an independent energy infrastructure business backed by Carlyle. Revera will provide the battery energy storage system while Mitie leads the design and construction of the 132kV grid connection, as well as the civil and electrical balance of plant (BoP) works.

Mitie will also be responsible for the long-term maintenance of the site. Around 60 jobs are expected to be created during construction, supporting the local economy in Bearsden and the surrounding area.

Mitie’s Projects division has delivered more than 40 BESS developments, representing over 40% of the UK’s operational BESS sites.

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