Mixed 2019 results for BAM in the UK

Fri February 21 2020

2 hours BAM Construct UK increased its profits in 2019 but sister company BAM Nuttall saw them slide.

Annual results from Dutch parent company Royal BAM Group reveal that its revenue from construction and property businesses in the UK in 2019 dipped slightly to €1,061 (2018: €1,070) but operating profit grew by more than 12% to €35.7m (2018: €31.8m).

From UK civil engineering activities, however, the BAM Nuttall business, revenue was up 4% at €876m (2018: €843m) but the operating profit was down 15% to €23.0m (2018: €27.0m)

“In the UK, the longer term impact of Brexit is still uncertain,” the directors said.

