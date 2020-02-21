Mixed 2019 results for BAM in the UK

Annual results from Dutch parent company Royal BAM Group reveal that its revenue from construction and property businesses in the UK in 2019 dipped slightly to €1,061 (2018: €1,070) but operating profit grew by more than 12% to €35.7m (2018: €31.8m).

From UK civil engineering activities, however, the BAM Nuttall business, revenue was up 4% at €876m (2018: €843m) but the operating profit was down 15% to €23.0m (2018: €27.0m)

“In the UK, the longer term impact of Brexit is still uncertain,” the directors said.

