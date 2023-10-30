MKM opens in Boston

Builder’s Merchant expands Lincolnshire footprint and creates 18 local jobs

The new branch will be MKM’s eighth in the county – joining existing locations in Grantham, Lincoln North, Lincoln South, Louth, Newark, Skegness and Sleaford – and 124th nationwide.

MKM Building Supplies has been owned by Bain Capital since 2017, at which time it had 47 branches.

MKM Boston will supply tradespeople and the general public with building materials and services including timber sheet & joinery, bathroom and kitchen design, landscaping products, renewables, brick matching, flooring, plumbing & heating, roofing and civils. The team will also offer ‘drawing take off’ – enabling customers to have all materials for their build project costed from architects plans.

Branch directors are Adam Keal and Mark Pellow.

Adam Keal, who has also worked for Turnbull’s, Buildbase and Travis Perkins, said: "I was born in Boston and have lived locally all my life. It’s a privilege to lead a business in my hometown. There’s real community spirit here and both Mark and I are determined that the new MKM Boston branch will be an extension of that. To locals, we want to be the ‘big yellow building down the road’ and our trade and non-trade customers can always expect us to be welcoming, helpful and provide the products and services they need.”

