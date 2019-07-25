M&M gets go-ahead in Linlithgow

The 48 flats, to be built over two buildings, will be a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedrooms, as well as maisonettes – aimed at commuting professionals and to older downsizers.

The development is off Edinburgh Road, to the east of Linlithgow town centre, near the railway station.

Craig Ormond, director at Mactaggart & Mickel, said: “Linlithgow is a great place to live, with a vibrant community, excellent schools and amenities, set in the heart of Scotland. We are pleased to get approval for this development and look forward to transforming an unused and unsightly area of land into much-needed quality housing, in a very convenient town centre location for local people to enjoy. We believe our proposed development will be extremely popular with a range of buyers, including young families and downsizers.”

