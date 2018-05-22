Mobile Mini invests in delivery vehicles

The 82-tonne-metre Fassi 820 crane can double and triple stack containers

Two of the vehicles are 32-tonne eight-wheelers fitted with Fassi 820 cranes and front mounted legs, to be operated from the company’s branches in London and the Thames Valley. The 82 tonne-metre 360-degree Fassi cranes will primarily be used to deliver storage containers and temporary site accomodation to heavily built-up areas; the vehicles can be manoeuvred more easily and the improved crane capacity makes double and triple stacking units easier.

All of the new trucks are fitted with the Halo cycle warning system, featuring four ultrasonic sensors to alert drivers to bicycles and pedestrians, an audible and visual turning warning and an in-cab monitor that provides the driver with a 360-degree view. Additionally, high-intensity LEDs project a ‘halo’ onto the ground to alert cyclists to the truck’s presence in the dark.

Mobile Mini health and safety director Chris Watcham said: “These new trucks allow easy access to otherwise difficult sites, as well as for more accurate placement with improved lifting capability.”