Modular design specialist appoints UK MD

Modulous, founded in 2018, already has a CEO, CPO, CCO, CRO, CBDO and CTO, according to its website, plus seven additional directors, despite only having 50 staff.

The newest senior role in the team is that of UK managing director, a job that has been given to Jason Bennett-Meere. He joined the firm six months ago as head of finance. Modulous also has a US managing director, Janet Stephenson.

Modulous is preparing to close its Series A funding round and launch a proprietary software tool for building designers to select from a kit of parts.

Jason Bennett-Meere said: “I am delighted to be taking on this key role in what is a landmark year for Modulous. With the first affordable homes project employing our kit of parts due to break ground this spring, and our software entering beta testing, we are seeing our ambition to address the global housing crisis through the unique pairing of physical and digital technologies come to fruition. It is a proud moment for the whole team.”

CEO Chris Bone added: “Jason is perfectly placed to oversee the core corporate functions at Modulous as we continue to scale at pace. The market traction we have built puts us on a firm footing for further growth, and Jason is exceptionally qualified to take on this new role.”

