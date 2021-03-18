Modular housebuilder adds multi-storey product

CGI of the Kitchener Barracks apartment blocks

The planning application, submitted to Medway Council this week, includes proposals for the construction of three four-storey apartments blocks, comprising 96 one and two-bedroom flats built in TopHat’s Derbyshire factory.

TopHat, majority owned by US investment bank Goldman Sachs, is putting up 302 homes at the 4.8-acre Kitchener Barracks site, which is being developed across three phases. More than 100 prefabricated houses have already delivered.

TopHat’s backers say that adding multi-storey apartment blocks to the product offering takes the company into new markets – “delivering alternative residential assets for investors, such as build-to-rent and co-living schemes”. Goldman Sachs has been building its build-to-rent portfolio over the last few years.

Krishan Pattni, chief design officer and founding director at TopHat, said: “By diversifying our product range, we are now able to deliver a higher volume of homes to a wider range of partners. Our company continues to grow, and I’m pleased that the quality of our homes is being recognised by significant partnerships with industry leaders such as BoKlok.”

The application submitted by TopHat in Chatham also includes plans for 19 two and four-bedroom houses as well as 68 apartments within what used to be the Kitchener Barracks, as part of the scheme’s third phase, including a proposal to repurpose an early 20th-century barracks to deliver and 19 two and four-bedroom houses.

Dating from 1757 and named after Earl Kitchener in 1928, the Kitchen Barracks site was most recently used as accommodation for the Royal School of Military Engineering.

