Molson takes on Genesis shears

The Genesis Razer in action

Genesis produces shear attachments for excavators and materials handlers for the demolition and recycling industries.

The Genesis line-up ranges from the 620Kg GVP 07 shear to the 25-tonne GXT 2555R, which has a closing force of more than 30.400 kN.

Genesis Attachments LLC of the USA and its subsidiary Genesis GmbH in Germany were acquired by NPK Construction Equipment of Japan last year. As Molson has been a dealer for NPK attachments since 2004, the addition of Genesies to its portfolio was described as 'a natural progression’.

Jonathan Wilson, joint managing director of Molson Group, said: “Genesis attachments are renowned for their strength and durability. The broad range of attachments offered by Genesis for end-users requiring robust and hard-wearing scrap shears naturally complements the equipment already on offer from Molson. Furthermore, this solidifies our position as a single source supply option to the demolition and recycling sectors."

The GXT shear

Martin Wirth, sales director for Genesis GmbH, said: “Molson has generated impressive growth across the UK in the recycling and demolition sectors and this, along with the outstanding levels of customer service that they deliver, made it a natural choice to appoint them as the distributor for Genesis. We see the UK as a key market and look forward to working with such a progressive and proven dealer moving forward.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk