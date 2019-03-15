Molson acquires Finlay Scotland

From left to right are Sean Warburton (Molson Finlay), Morris Wightman (Finlay Scotland), Tom McNeill (Finlay Scotland), Robin Powell (Molson Group), Nigel Irvine (Terex Finlay) and Jason Powles (Molson Group)

Having already taken over Finlay Plant (UK) Ltd in June 2018, Molson now has the distribution rights for Terex Finlay mobile crushing, screening and conveying equipment across Great Britain.

Molson said that the current Finlay Scotland sales, hire and service organisations would remain unchanged.

Molson joint managing director Robin Powell said: “We are delighted to have acquired Finlay Scotland Ltd and look forward to welcoming their experienced and committed team into the Molson Group, alongside our Molson Finlay business. The success of Finlay Scotland Ltd has been built upon a customer-centric philosophy to provide innovative products, services and solutions to their local market. Their commitment and dedication to exceptional customer service directly correlates with our own culture and we are delighted that they have joined our team. Additionally, this acquisition further strengthens our position throughout Scotland. Alongside the long-established Molson Young Plant Sales business, the addition of Finlay Scotland ensures that our comprehensive 360-degree product offer to customers is available to customers across England, Wales and now Scotland too.”

Finlay Scotland managing director Tom McNeill, who previously co-owned the business with Morris Wightman, said: “Finlay Scotland Ltd is one of the longest serving dealers for Terex Finlay and can trace its roots back to the days when the business was originally owned by John Finlay. Finlay Scotland Ltd has grown and flourished over the years thanks in no small part to the commitment and dedication of our team members who consistently provide an excellent service to our customers. We are very excited for the future direction and growth expectations for this operation and we look forward to ensuring a seamless transition of business for our staff and customers.”

Terex seems happy with the deal. Kieran Hegarty, president of Terex Materials Processing, added; “Molson Finlay are already a valued Terex partner, with distribution rights for Terex Finlay and other Terex lines in England and Wales. The acquisition of Finlay Scotland Ltd allows us to strengthen our relationship with this vibrant and progressive business. Terex’s continued success significantly relies on working in partnership with professional and customer focused Dealers. Molson have proved to be just that in the past and we look forward to growing further with them in the future. Synergies within the existing Molson Finlay organisation will provide the strength in depth required to consolidate the excellent growth achieved by the Finlay Scotland Ltd in recent years.”