  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu July 02 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Molson offers crusher buckets

Molson offers crusher buckets

5 hours Plant and equipment dealer Molson Group has been appointed as a distributor by MB Crusher, a crushing and screening attachment manufacturer.

An MB crushing bucket
An MB crushing bucket

MB, based in northern Italy, claims a 90% global market share for its crusher bucket attachments. It also makes rotary and shaft screener buckets and drum cutters that will also be available from Molson across England, Scotland and Wales.

The MB Crusher range of attachments expands Molson’s offering which already includes rotating grabs, hydraulic hammers, concrete pulverisers and compactors from NPK, Daemo and Genesis.

Molson joint managing director Jonathan Wilson said: “MB Crushers are renowned for their strength and durability – a fact proven by their popularity around the world. The addition of the MB range complements the existing range of attachments available at Molson, whilst further increasing our offering to new and existing customers".

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »