Molson offers crusher buckets

An MB crushing bucket

MB, based in northern Italy, claims a 90% global market share for its crusher bucket attachments. It also makes rotary and shaft screener buckets and drum cutters that will also be available from Molson across England, Scotland and Wales.

The MB Crusher range of attachments expands Molson’s offering which already includes rotating grabs, hydraulic hammers, concrete pulverisers and compactors from NPK, Daemo and Genesis.

Molson joint managing director Jonathan Wilson said: “MB Crushers are renowned for their strength and durability – a fact proven by their popularity around the world. The addition of the MB range complements the existing range of attachments available at Molson, whilst further increasing our offering to new and existing customers".

