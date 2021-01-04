Molson Scotland expands its Kobelco range

Molson Young already offered the Kobelco heavy line excavators throughout Scotland, and other Molson divisions have represented the brand throughout England and Wales since 2014.

Mark Proudfoot, director at Molson Scotland, said: “The Kobelco mini excavator range completes our ‘single source supply’ option available throughout Scotland. As a business, we already have the knowledge, stock and infrastructure in place to hit the ground running with the Kobelco mini excavator range and provide the highest levels of service to our customers from day one.

The new range became available on 1st January 2021 and after-sales support covering both parts and service is being offered by Doune and Inverness depots.

The mini excavator range from Kobelco comprises of 10 models, ranging from the SK08SR-1E micro excavator - just 680mm wide when the tracks are retracted - through to the recently released SK75SR-7 and SK85MSR-7 8-tonne-class machines.

Other available models include SK10SR-2E and the 3-tonne range comprising the SK28, SK30 and SK35SR-6E. Molson Young also offers the 6t range, with the SK45 and SK55SRX-6 excavators.

