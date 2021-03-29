Monitoring specialists sought for HS2

EKFB, a JV of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall, is building the 80km section of the new high speed rail link between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington Wood.

It is seeking to appoint numerous instrumentation and monitoring (I&M) subcontractors on a framework basis to supply, install and maintain instrumentation.

The contract will include drilling of boreholes and installation of piezometers, inclinometers and extensometers.

The contract notice specifies that the purpose of I&M is to support pre-construction and construction phases of approximately 90 assets including cuttings, embankments, viaducts and green tunnels and to manage the geotechnical risk associated with the soil-structure interaction.

There is also an opportunity for the monitoring of additional assets within the mentioned main assets including overbridges/underbridges and retaining walls.

The subcontractors will be required to combine manual and automatic solutions – dataloggers will also to be installed within the boreholes to remotely record readings.

The planned start of the construction phase is 1st June 2021 and will last over 4 years period.

The tender notice can be found at www.competefor.com/business/viewOpportunityDetailsSupplier.html?id=54562308

