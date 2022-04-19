Montel recruits Midas director

Montel managing director Simon Turbutt (left) and Andy McAdam

Andy McAdam has joined Montel to head up operations in the southwest, including establishing a new regional headquarters in Bristol.

Before joining Montel, Andy McAdam was with Midas Construction as executive director for South Somerset, Devon and Cornwall. Midas collapsed into administration in February. He had been there since 2015. Before that, he was southwest regional managing director at Balfour Beatty and Dean & Dyball.

Montel Civil Engineering turned over £25.5m in the year to May 2021, up from £20.9m the previous year, and made a pre-tax profit of £1.5m.

“I’m excited to be joining Montel at such a pivotal moment as it continues its expansion across the region,” he said. “I look forward to working with the team as we continue to grow. I could not have joined Montel at a better time.”

Managing director Simon Turbutt added: “It’s really exciting to have Andy on board. I have no doubt he will be instrumental in achieving our long-term growth ambitions. To have secured someone of the calibre of Andy, with his wealth of knowledge and experience in civil engineering, makes us extremely confident that we will continue to provide our clients with the very best service in the southwest.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk